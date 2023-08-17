Platte Institute holds Truth in Taxation event in Downtown North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Platte Institute has spent the past several weeks traveling the State of Nebraska for property taxpayer training camps. According to its website, the Nebraska-based organization aims to advance policies that remove barriers to growth and opportunity in the state.

Michelle Andahl the Vice President of Community Engagement with the Platte Institute said the purpose of the taxpayer training camps and the stop in Lincoln County is to provide information on Nebraska’s Truth in Taxation Law.

Andahl said they want the Greater Nebraska community know their voice matters.

“It’s very important to the Platte that we come across the state and include the voices of our rural Nebraskans. This (Wednesday) evening we are focusing on the truth in taxation law that was passed in 2021 and requires political subdivisions to have a public hearing and a discussion if they are going to raise taxes,” said Andahl.

