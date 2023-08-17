Quest to buy chickens, leads to pistol drawn, Lincoln County search

An incident involving a language barrier leads to a misunderstanding with Lincoln County law...
(MGN)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HERSHEY, Neb. (KNOP) - A quest to buy chickens in Lincoln County goes all wrong for one couple.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, a man and a woman showed up at a home in Hershey late Wednesday afternoon. The couple insisted they wanted to buy the homeowners’ chickens. The homeowner claimed the woman grabbed her by the hand. She also had trouble understanding the woman due to her accent. The homeowner refused and went back in her house to grab her pistol and called 911.

The homeowner went back outside to explain once again her chickens were not for sale, but the male driver insisted and got out of his car and walked towards the homeowner. She noticed a large machete on the front seat of the vehicle and pulled out her pistol. The couple got scared and left the property.

A few moments later, a large amount of on and off duty deputies and Nebraska State Patrol Troopers responded to the area searching for the vehicle. The homeowner told law enforcement the vehicle left westbound on Highway 30 from Hershey. After several hours, the vehicle was not found and the search was called off.

“Because of the cultural and language issues this may have been an entirely innocent incident,” the sheriff’s office said.

