Slightly cooler and remaining dry Thursday; Heating resumes Friday and beyond

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Looks like conditions are cooling down for Thursday with a flare up in temperatures Friday and beyond that with mainly sunny skies.

A cold front pushed through the viewing area Wednesday night. This has allowed for a northeasterly flow to develop, in a tandem with a new area of high pressure. The air mass will bring in slightly cooler temperatures for our Thursday and drier air, with highs climbing up into the mid to upper 80s to near 90 with ample sun and winds on the breezy side with speeds around 5 to 15 mph. During the overnight hours, the high pressure system will move itself towards the south and east. That will let the region acquire a southeasterly flow, and that will open the Gulf of Mexico airmass in the coverage zone. This will not only drop temperatures into the 60s to 70s, but also increase the humidity levels.

High pressure dominating the weather pattern over the next week (Andre Brooks)

During the day Friday into next Wednesday, our high pressure will develop into a full on ridge and it will trigger the mercury levels to climb up into the low to mid 100s during the next several days and heat indices in the 100s to 110s. No rain will give us relief during this time. During this time, people are urged to practice heat safety protocols including staying hydrated, cool, wear light clothing, take plenty of breaks when outdoors and check on your neighbors, especially the immunocompromised and the elderly.

