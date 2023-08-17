Troopers find 147 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop on I-80

AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a Texas man after locating nearly 150 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 80.

Just after noon Wednesday, a trooper spotted a Dodge Ram pulling a U-Haul trailer driving on the shoulder on I-80, near Aurora. During the traffic stop, the trooper saw a bag of marijuana in plain view inside the truck.

NSP said a search of the vehicle revealed numerous bags containing 147 pounds of marijuana inside the trailer.

The driver, 48-year-old Renell Luckett, of Houston, Texas, was arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound and possession with intent to deliver. He was taken to the Hamilton County Jail.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.