Citizens opposed to central Nebraska powers districts merger end lawsuit

HOLDREGE, Neb. (KSNB) - The group Citizens Opposed to the Merger has decided to end its lawsuit against Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District, regarding potential violations of Nebraska’s Open Meetings Act.

In light of the Board of Directors’ July 28 decision to not proceed with the merger with Dawson Public Power, and statements made by General Manager Devin Brundage and President Dave Rowe representing that no further plans are in the works to pursue merger discussion any further, COM believes that devoting additional resources to the litigation, either by itself or CNPPID, is wasteful.

“Given Central (Nebraska Public Power)’s leadership assertions and COM’s desire to enter into a productive collaborative working relationship to improve Central, we felt continuing this legal proceeding was not in the best interests of our group or Central,” stated Gary Robison President of Citizens Opposed to the Merger. “We encourage your continued informed involvement in order to help make the best decisions in support of Central and for all citizens in the counties of Kearney, Phelps, Gosper, and for the citizens impacted by Central operations in Keith, Lincoln and Dawson counties.”

In early August, The president of the CNPP board of directors said in a statement that he would not schedule any future votes on a merger proposal which failed by one vote the previous week.

In a statement, board president Dave Rowe said; “The Central board voted on Friday and there was not sufficient support by directors to move forward with the consolidation with Dawson Public Power at this time. I respect the board’s decision, and the directors of the District. As President, I will not be scheduling a future vote on amending the charter unless and until there is a change in circumstances that makes it a different matter.”

Also Thursday, Dawson Public Power District General Manager Gwen Kautz signaled that her utility would be moving on. In a press release, she said that Dawson’s board did not vote on the merger idea at its Wednesday meeting because the CNPP vote failed July 28.

Kautz also said the district would, “persist in seeking opportunities that emphasize safety, keep rates low, contribute to the local economy, and maintain the expected level of reliability.”

The statement did not say that a merger with CNPP was one of those opportunities.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.