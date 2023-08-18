Cozad wins softball season opener

The Haymakers softball team opened their season at home against Hershey on Thursday.
By Marko Jerkovic
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
This was the opening game of the season for both teams. Hershey came off a 13-21 season last year, and in 2022, Cozad went 16-13, making it to the second round of the playoffs.

Cozad’s rolled in their season opener winning 12-4 after just five innings of action.

Next up for Cozad, they face Fairbury on Saturday at a neutral site.

The Panthers will search for their first win of the season against Holdrege-Adams Central on Friday.

