Drone drops feces, eggs to attack homeless

A drone is targeting homeless people in Manchester, New Hampshire. WMUR, CNN Newsource
By WMUR staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WMUR) - People in New Hampshire are reporting drone attacks on the homeless community, and they say it’s been happening for months.

“The homeless community is very much used to being attacked. This is a whole new level of attack,” said Dam Wright, a homeless advocate.

Eggs, popsicles and even feces are just some of the things Wright says have been dropped near homeless people from a drone.

“We would keep seeing other items dropped from the sky and it’s become a regular thing, especially in areas where homeless people tend to congregate,” he said.

Manchester police confirmed they are aware of the attacks and have opened an investigation.

“This is somebody who is deliberately targeting people with high technology, and sooner or later they’re going to drop something heavy and it’s going to hurt somebody,” Wright said.

Even though the drone drops don’t seem to have hit anyone yet, members of the homeless community say it’s still upsetting.

“It’s certainly disheartening,” Revan Bellino said. “You know, I mean, like a lot of people are just trying to stay alive, let alone deal with extra things.”

Wright says he just hopes police figure out who is operating the drone.

“The people out on the streets really have it bad enough as it is without being under constant attack, let alone high-tech attack,” Wright said. “Whoever has the time, energy and resources to do something like this is really a sick individual.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An incident involving a language barrier leads to a misunderstanding with Lincoln County law...
Quest to buy chickens, leads to pistol drawn, Lincoln County search
File photo of grain bin
Nebraska man dies after being trapped in grain bin
Law Enforcement calls off search of vehicle, determines no criminal activity suspected
Gas leak
Gas leak injures two, closes Highway 30 in Keith County
During a news conference on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, Governor Jim Pillen and Rob Jeffreys,...
New prison to be built on northeast edge of Lincoln will replace Nebraska State Penitentiary

Latest News

Police say a driver crashed into multiple parked cars when trying to avoid hitting a deer.
Police: Driver crashes into 10-plus cars trying to avoid hitting deer
Tree damage from a possible tornado is a familiar sight in the South and Midwest, but not in...
Rare New England tornado lifts car from a highway as strong storms damage homes and flood roads
FILE - The American Airlines logo is seen atop the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas,...
American Airlines sues a travel site to crack down on consumers who use this trick to save money
A drone is targeting homeless people in Manchester, New Hampshire. (WMUR, CNN Newsource)
Drone drops feces, eggs to attack homeless