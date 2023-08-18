Gothenburg opens softball season with triangular

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Gothenburg Swedes softball team opened their 2023 season with a triangular, hosting McCook and Gering on Thursday.

Game one saw a tight battle between the Swedes and Gering as Gothenburg jumped out to a 2-0 lead after the first inning, and added another run in the third. Gering wouldn’t stay silent as the Bulldogs make it a one run game later on, but could never get back level and the Swedes take the win 3-2.

Game two saw Gering and McCook take the diamond, and early on McCook looked the better team leading the game 7-3 late in the going. Gering put on a late rally however scoring 8 runs to take the lead, and they hold on for the win 11-7.

Final game of the night saw McCook and Gothenburg square off, and the Bison claim the victory in this one 4-2, as all teams go 1-1 on the day.

Next up for the Swedes is a trip to Lexington on Saturday for the Lexington Invite, which gets going at 8 a.m.

