Gothenburg opens softball season with triangular

Gothenburg's Hayden Ricley looks on after singling against Gering in the first game of...
Gothenburg's Hayden Ricley looks on after singling against Gering in the first game of Thursday's Triangular(KNOP/Jon Allen)
By Jon Allen
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Gothenburg Swedes softball team opened their 2023 season with a triangular, hosting McCook and Gering on Thursday.

Game one saw a tight battle between the Swedes and Gering as Gothenburg jumped out to a 2-0 lead after the first inning, and added another run in the third. Gering wouldn’t stay silent as the Bulldogs make it a one run game later on, but could never get back level and the Swedes take the win 3-2.

Game two saw Gering and McCook take the diamond, and early on McCook looked the better team leading the game 7-3 late in the going. Gering put on a late rally however scoring 8 runs to take the lead, and they hold on for the win 11-7.

Final game of the night saw McCook and Gothenburg square off, and the Bison claim the victory in this one 4-2, as all teams go 1-1 on the day.

Next up for the Swedes is a trip to Lexington on Saturday for the Lexington Invite, which gets going at 8 a.m.

