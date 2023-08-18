International Bazaar returns to North Platte this weekend

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 3rd Annual International Bazaar takes center stage at the D&N Event Center on Sunday.

The event will feature authentic ethnic food and exhibit vendors, kids activities and community educational booths.

Award winning live performers will also showcase their talents. They include: Andean music group, Kusi Taki, African Culture Connection, Gurukulam Center for Indian Arts, and a martial arts demonstration by Jocelin Meesenburg.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free.

