Man traveling through Nebraska to distribute fentanyl sentenced to prison

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Aman has been sentenced to more than six years in prison after he was caught with drugs on I-80 in Dawson County last year.

A U.S. District Judge sentenced Orlando Castro-Gutierrez, 29, to federal prison for possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl and 100 grams or more of fentanyl analogue.

The charges come following a traffic stop in March of 2022.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, a Nebraska State Patrol trooper stopped a vehicle driven by co-defendant Alejandro Berrelleza-Bojorquez on Interstate 80 in Dawson County for speeding. Orlando Castro-Gutierrez was the passenger.

The trooper smelled marijuana odor coming from the vehicle, and the vehicle was searched. In the trunk, law enforcement found 10 triple-wrapped bags under clothing. Those bags contained about 10,000 pills. Law enforcement also found in the trunk 15 zip-lock baggies in a paper sack that contained about 15,000 pills. The vehicle was towed, and both men were arrested.

Upon further search after the tow, law enforcement found a 1 kilogram-sized brick in a box in the trunk. Sample pills from the 10 wrapped bags were tested at the state lab, and the lab confirmed that they contained fentanyl. The pills in those ten wrapped bags weighed over one kilogram. Sample pills from the 15 zip-lock baggies were tested at the lab, and the lab determined they contained para-fluorofentanyl, a schedule I substance and analogue of fentanyl. The pills from those 15 baggies weighed about one and a half kilograms. The brick was tested at the lab as well, and the lab confirmed it contained fentanyl.

Berrelleza-Bojorquez was sentenced on April 14, 2023, and received the same sentence.

As for Castro-Gutierrez, he will be placed on supervised release for four years after completing his sentence. He is a Mexican national and faces deportation from the United States. There is no parole in the federal system.

This case was investigated by the Nebraska State Patrol.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.