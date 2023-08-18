Minnesota man heading to prison following traffic stop in central Nebraska

By KSNB Local4
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A Minnesota man has learned his sentence after authorities located meth during a stop on Interstate 80 in Dawson County.

Acting United States Attorney Susan Lehr said Jeno Michael Paulucci, 42, of Duluth, MN, was sentenced to 6.5 years for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. Paulucci was also sentenced to a three-year term of supervised release to be served after he completes his prison sentence.

Additionally, Paulucci will be forfeiting to the United States any interest he had in a 2018 Cadillac Escalade, which was used during the commission of the offense. Paulucci pleaded guilty to his offense on May 18, 2023.

On August 3, 2022, law enforcement conducted a checkpoint on Interstate 80 in Dawson County, Nebraska. Jeno Paulucci was the driver and Paulucci’s co-defendant, Patrick Lewis McKinney, was the passenger.

Authorities said Paulucci exited the highway and parked on the wrong side of the road. Law enforcement initiated a traffic stop and smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Paulucci did not have a driver’s license, registration, or insurance. Law enforcement subsequently searched the vehicle and located 63 grams of methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl pills, kief, and ecstasy pills. Law enforcement also located various dangerous weapons to include two machetes, multiple bladed weapons, a baton taser, and a firearm.

McKinney pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute on April 17, 2023. On July 21, 2023, McKinney was also sentenced to a term of 6.5 years imprisonment, and three years of supervised release.

This case was investigated by the Nebraska State Patrol.

