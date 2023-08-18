Nebraska Football: DC Tony White takes questions following practice

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska wrapped up its 17th practice of fall camp on Friday morning. Following practice, DC Tony White, defensive assistant coaches and defensive players took questions from the media. You can watch their full interviews in the video player above.

Nebraska will practice again on Saturday morning, holding their final allowed scrimmage of the preseason. HC Matt Rhule will address the media following Saturday’s practice.

New single digit jersey numbers were announced on Thursday night. LB Nick Henrich, LB John Bullock, and DL Nash Hutmacher were awarded single digit jersey numbers by their teammates. That full list of players that have earned a single digit jersey include: #0 Nash Hutmacher, #1 Billy Kemp IV, #2 Isaac Gifford, #3 Nick Henrich, #4 Luke Reimer, #5 John Bullock and#7 Jeff Sims.

With the fall school semester beginning on Monday of next week, preseason camp will enter a new phase for the football team with players returning to class and continuing to practice. The Huskers will have 25 total practices before leaving for Minneapolis on August 30th. The season opener is set for a 7 PM kickoff on Thursday, August 31st. The game will be televised nationally on FOX.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An incident involving a language barrier leads to a misunderstanding with Lincoln County law...
Quest to buy chickens, leads to pistol drawn, Lincoln County search
File photo of grain bin
Nebraska man dies after being trapped in grain bin
Law Enforcement calls off search of vehicle, determines no criminal activity suspected
Gas leak
Gas leak injures two, closes Highway 30 in Keith County
During a news conference on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, Governor Jim Pillen and Rob Jeffreys,...
New prison to be built on northeast edge of Lincoln will replace Nebraska State Penitentiary

Latest News

Husker volleyball team holds first practice
Huskers share No. 5 ranking in AVCA Preseason Poll
Nebraska infielder Brice Matthews #14 Baseball vs Northwestern G1
Huskers announce fall baseball schedule
Luke Reimer
Reimer named to Lombardi Award Watch List
Memorial Stadium
Nebraska Athletics launches 100 year Memorial Stadium anniversary campaign