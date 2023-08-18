Nebraska Football: DC Tony White takes questions following practice

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska wrapped up its 17th practice of fall camp on Friday morning. Following practice, DC Tony White, defensive assistant coaches and defensive players took questions from the media. You can watch their full interviews in the video player above.

Nebraska will practice again on Saturday morning, holding their final allowed scrimmage of the preseason. HC Matt Rhule will address the media following Saturday’s practice.

New single digit jersey numbers were announced on Thursday night. LB Nick Henrich, LB John Bullock, and DL Nash Hutmacher were awarded single digit jersey numbers by their teammates. That full list of players that have earned a single digit jersey include: #0 Nash Hutmacher, #1 Billy Kemp IV, #2 Isaac Gifford, #3 Nick Henrich, #4 Luke Reimer, #5 John Bullock and#7 Jeff Sims.

With the fall school semester beginning on Monday of next week, preseason camp will enter a new phase for the football team with players returning to class and continuing to practice. The Huskers will have 25 total practices before leaving for Minneapolis on August 30th. The season opener is set for a 7 PM kickoff on Thursday, August 31st. The game will be televised nationally on FOX.

