North Platte City Council holds work session to discuss 2023-24 budget

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte City Council held a special work session centered on the 2023-24 budget Thursday afternoon. One key highlight of the budget as presented included a reduction in the levy.

North Platte Mayor Brandon Kelliher said this goal was front and center at City Hall. While this week might have provided the first official look at the 2023-24 budget for North Platte Council members, Mayor Kelliher stressed that the City staff began working on the budget in April with the goal of providing a presentation in August and having the budget fully approved in September.

As is historically the case, interlocal agreements make up a significant portion of the City of North Platte Budget for 2023-24.

“Well, interlocal agreements represent a way to share resources among governmental entities, primarily to save money. So, the example that was given tonight was that the City I.T. Department helps the County by supplying I.T. People. It’s all the same systems and there is no reason to duplicate multiple systems that are really just across the street from each other. We share the expense of the employees as well as some of the computer infrastructure,” Mayor Kelliher said.

Another example of an interlocal agreement is the partnership between the City of North Platte and the North Platte Public School District. This year the City of North Platte Police Department added a third school resource officer to the budget as well.

”Some of the staff that we are adding are actually funded by other entities. The addition of school resource staff mentioned that staff member is largely paid for by the school and not the city. It does have to be in the budget because their paycheck comes from the city budget of course but it is not a net add to the City Budget from a revenue perspective department added a third School Resource officer to the budget as well,” Mayor Kelliher concluded.

The North Platte City Council will continue discussion on the 2023-24 budget at their next council meeting early next month.

The budget work session was live-streamed on the City of North Platte’s YouTube page.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.