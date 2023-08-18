North Platte Community College welcomes new students with orientation day

North Platte Community College welcomed its newest students to its campus on Friday August 18...
North Platte Community College welcomed its newest students to its campus on Friday August 18 for orientation(KNOP/ Aron Geml)
By Aron Geml
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - With summer coming to an end, a brand new school is just beginning for students at North Platte Community College.

New students to the college took part in orientation on Friday which included a Jumanji-themed scavenger hunt and a question-and-answer session. The event was also a chance for students to get to know the campus, classrooms, instructors and classmates.

Mindy Hope, the North Platte Community College admissions director, said this was a great opportunity for students starting college to feel more at ease with everything that’s surrounding them.

“Just explore who’s in the same programs, career fields as them, but they also have a great opportunity during orientation to meet their staff and faculty,” Hope said, “So getting to know the instructors that they will be working with and the staff, from finical aid and advising and learning commons, and all of that so they can become familiar and, not maybe, not quite so anxious as classes get started.

Classes begin for North Platte Community College students on Monday.

