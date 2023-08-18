Self-checkout isn’t coming to Trader Joe’s any time soon

The company’s president Jon Basalone squashed a rumor indicating his store may be installing...
The company’s president Jon Basalone squashed a rumor indicating his store may be installing the tech by saying it’s “as false as false can be.”(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Love it or hate it, self-checkout isn’t coming to Trader Joe’s any time soon.

The company’s president Jon Basalone squashed a rumor indicating his store may be installing the tech by saying it’s “as false as false can be.”

He added he believes in people, and he’s had difficulty using self-checkouts himself, and the data shows Basalone is in good company.

Two-thirds of shoppers say they’ve experienced a failure at a self-checkout.

Many stores install them because customers think they are faster, but research shows they actually aren’t.

In fact, stores that use them also experience more theft.

Basalone had a final indictment for self-checkout saying they are work and not fun.

He also addressed another Trader Joe’s rumor and said that cashiers are genuinely friendly people and aren’t encouraged to flirt with customers.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law Enforcement calls off search of vehicle, determines no criminal activity suspected
An incident involving a language barrier leads to a misunderstanding with Lincoln County law...
Quest to buy chickens, leads to pistol drawn, Lincoln County search
File photo of grain bin
Nebraska man dies after being trapped in grain bin
Gas leak
Gas leak injures two, closes Highway 30 in Keith County
During a news conference on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, Governor Jim Pillen and Rob Jeffreys,...
New prison to be built in northeast Lincoln will replace Nebraska State Penitentiary

Latest News

The ex-wife of Jared Bridegan has been arrested in connection with his death.
Ex-wife arrested in man’s slaying, prosecutor says
FILE - President Joe Biden, center, meets with South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol, left, and...
US, Japan and South Korea boosting mutual security commitments over objections of Beijing
Smothering conditions expected throughout the day Friday
WEATHER ALERT DAY; Extreme Heat and humid conditions Friday and beyond
MPCC's RN and LPN students are sitting at a one-hundred-percent pass rate.
MPCC nursing students have 100% pass rate