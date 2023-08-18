Troopers find 61 pounds of meth in I-80 traffic stop

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KOLN) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol located 61 pounds of suspected methamphetamine during a traffic stop on I-80 Thursday.

A trooper observed a Toyota Camry following another vehicle too closely while traveling eastbound on I-80 near mile marker 324, near Giltner around 9:45 a.m.

NSP said during the traffic stop, the trooper become suspicious of criminal activity. An NSP K9 detected the odor of a controlled substance inside the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle revealed 61 pounds of suspected meth contained in bins. Troopers also located a handgun inside the vehicle.

The driver, 21-year-old Juan Martinez Arroyo, and passenger, 25-year-old Edwin Correa Miranda, both of Cicero, Illinois, were arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm during a drug violation, and possession of a fireman while committing a felony.

Both men were lodged in Hamilton County Jail.

21-year-old Juan Martinez Arroyo (left), and 25-year-old Edwin Correa Miranda (right),(KSNB/ MGN)
