UNK aims for seventh MIAA Regular Season crown

KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - The Nebraska Kearney volleyball team is the preseason favorites in the 2023 MIAA coaches’ poll.

The poll was released on Friday with the league’s 11 coaches not allowed to vote for their own teams.

UNK went 28-6 last year and finished second in both the regular season and tournament. Northwest Missouri State was the 2022 MIAA regular season champions with Washburn downing the Lopers in four sets to win the tourney title.

The Lopers tallied 92 points and four first-place votes with Northwest (88; three) and Central Oklahoma (80; two) close behind. Washburn was fourth (77) and picked up the final two first place nods.

Since joining the MIAA in 2012, the Blue & Gold have won five MIAA Tournaments, been the outright regular season champs four times and shared the regular season title twice. Additionally, UNK was the 2021 MIAA spring tourney champs as the 2020 fall season was canceled.

Head coach Rick Squiers has two 2022 All-Americans (Emersen Cyza and Jaden Ferguson) in the rotation as well as three other All-MIAA honorees.

The annual “Blue/White” scrimmage will be held this Saturday at 3 p.m. in the Health & Sports Center.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.