‘Very proud’: Mother and son working together on police force

Corporal Jamie Haske and her son Officer Desmond Haske are working together for the Vancouver Police Department. (Source: KPTV)
By Chandler Watkins and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV/Gray News) - A mother-son duo is helping the community while taking on crime together.

Corporal Jamie Haske has been with the Vancouver Police Department for 12 years and she was joined by her son, Officer Desmond Haske, in December 2021.

“I always wanted to become a police officer,” Jamie Haske said. “I just really like working in the community, I live in the community. I like helping people. I just enjoy the job.”

Desmond Haske said he first got interested in joining the police force while seeing his mom in action as a teen.

“When I was 16, I went with my mom on a ride along for the first time,” Desmond Haske said. “I saw that it was unlike the previous jobs I’d seen where you do the same thing every day and it was different. It’s not always police stuff. You interact with the community so that’s what got me interested.”

When he graduated from the academy, his mother pinned his badge at the ceremony.

“My husband and I are very proud of him,” Jamie Haske said.

While they both work the same time frame, they’re usually on different sides of the city, but there are times they can cross paths.

“It’s happened a couple of times,” Desmond Haske said. “It does have to be a major incident where both sides of the city come together.”

Jamie Haske added, “We worked last week in downtown together so that was really nice.”

Both say they are happy to serve their community.

“I enjoy working for this department. I’m glad that he works for the department too,” Jamie Haske said. “I’m not too worried about him, he makes good decisions, but being a mom, you always worry about your children a little bit.”

Desmond Haske added, “Just being able to help people, even when it’s not a police matter is nice. If you see me on the road, you can stop by and chat with me.”

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An incident involving a language barrier leads to a misunderstanding with Lincoln County law...
Quest to buy chickens, leads to pistol drawn, Lincoln County search
File photo of grain bin
Nebraska man dies after being trapped in grain bin
Law Enforcement calls off search of vehicle, determines no criminal activity suspected
Gas leak
Gas leak injures two, closes Highway 30 in Keith County
During a news conference on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, Governor Jim Pillen and Rob Jeffreys,...
New prison to be built on northeast edge of Lincoln will replace Nebraska State Penitentiary

Latest News

This satellite image taken at 10:50am EDT on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, and provided by the...
Hurricane Hilary grows rapidly off Mexico. Rare tropical storm watch issued for California.
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the South Carolina...
Judge won’t delay Trump’s defamation claims trial, calling the ex-president’s appeal frivolous
Planned Parenthood, ACLU of Nebraska appealing ruling on abortion, minor trans care bill
The 3rd Annual International Bazaar will be held at the D&N Event Center Sunday.
International Bazaar returns to North Platte this weekend
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol located 61 pounds of suspected methamphetamine during a...
Troopers find 61 pounds of meth in I-80 traffic stop