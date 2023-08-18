WEATHER ALERT DAY; Extreme Heat and humid conditions Friday and beyond

Our drought over the past week has somewhat improving across the state with some more improvements over the next couple weeks.
By Andre Brooks
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- A full blown heat wave is anticipated over the next week, bringing it sweltering temperatures, dry skies and high humidity.

A ridge of high pressure currently taking residence over the majority of the country. This ridge will be responsible of brining the area smothering conditions not only here across the area, but into the most of the country. A Heat Advisory is in effect for portions of the area from 1 p.m. CDT Friday until 8 p.m. CDT Friday. This means high temperatures will be in the upper 90s to mid 100s, with heat indices in the 100s to 110s. Mainly sunny conditions and breezy winds will also be in the headlines as well. Overnight lows will drop down into the 60s and 70s with high humidity. People are urged to take proper precautions in the heat. This includes staying cool and hydrated, take plenty of breaks when outdoors, and check on the neighbors, especially the immunocompromised and the elderly.

Smothering conditions expected throughout the day Friday
Smothering conditions expected throughout the day Friday(Andre Brooks)

As we head into the weekend and into next week, conditions will remain hot and humid with highs in the low to upper 100s, with heat indices in the 100s to 110s. Mainly sunny conditions will continue during this time.

