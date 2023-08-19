1929 Ford Tri-Motor aircraft visits North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Lee Bird Airport in North Platte has a special guest this week.

The 1929 Ford Tri-Motor Aircraft continued its cross country tour and it is currently stationed in North Platte.

“There are very few of these airplanes in existence right now,” said Tri-Motor pilot Bill Thacker.

Only six of them exist in the world right now that are air worthy and can fly.

The Tri-Motor company is offering multiple rides a day aboard the almost 100-year old aircraft.

“The Ford Tri-Motor was developed by the Ford Motor Company and actually built by them, they started production in 1927 and most were built in 1928 and 1929,″ said Thacker.

The plane has a top speed of only 85 miles per hour and only seats 12 people.

NBC Nebraska 2 was lucky enough to get a ride on this historic aircraft. The ride lasted approximately 20 minutes, offering views of North Platte and the surrounding area.

Many of those who experienced the plane in flight were left awestruck.

“Oh, it was great, I really looked forward to it, I was amazed at the age and the power that it has, its a 1929 so you know, its older than I am,” said Tri-Motor passenger Rodney Wilson.

Due to its advanced age, the airplane played a pivotal role in the development of commercial airfare.

“It was the first airliner built specifically for people, so essentially it birthed the airline industry,” said Thacker.

While in a different role these days, the Tri-Motor is still taking flights and is part of the airline industry, even as living history.

“It was a very good experience, I would advise it to anybody,” said Wilson.

It’s not too late to get tickets to ride the Ford Tri-Motor as it will still be doing flights in North Platte, Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

For more information about the Ford Tri-Motor, or flight times and locations, you can visit their website.

