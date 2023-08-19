Athlete of the Week - James Heirigs

St. Pat's senior running back and defensive back is KNOP's Athlete of the Week.
By Marko Jerkovic
Published: Aug. 18, 2023
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - James Heirigs is a team leader for the St. Pat’s Irish football team, which went undefeated in the regular season last year.

Heirigs’ main focus is football, but he also competes in track and field for the Irish.

He hopes to compete athletically at the college level and he plans to attend somewhere in Nebraska or Colorado.

Heirigs says he and the team have been hard at work in the offseason preparing for their upcoming schedule.

“I’m just excited to play in my senior year, I think all of the seniors are excited just to get back on the field after last season, we’ve been training really hard in the weight room this summer,” Heirigs said.

Despite the undefeated regular season last year, Heirigs is helping his team push to do even better.

“Last year we lost in the semis to Neligh-Oakdale, and that was a pretty tough loss so we’ve been using that to motivate ourselves,” Heirigs said.

Heirigs and the team believe they’ve puts in lots of effort in the offseason in hopes of creating another memorable year for the Irish.

