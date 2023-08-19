Humane society takes in displaced cats from Maui, preps them for adoption

Displaced cats from Maui have been flown to Seattle Humane to help them find new homes.
Displaced cats from Maui have been flown to Seattle Humane to help them find new homes.(KING via CNN)
By Sebastian Robertson, KING
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLEVUE, Wash. (KING) - Workers from Seattle Humane are taking custody of more than a dozen cats flown as cargo from Maui as the state of Hawaii recovers from devastating wildfires.

Hawaii-based nonprofit Good Cat Network coordinated the handoff. The nonprofit said this will allow its team to focus on the growing need on their home island.

The rescued cats were in foster homes spread out across Hawaii until just over a week ago.

On Aug. 8, a series of fires broke out across the island of Maui where thousands of pets remain missing.

The Seattle Humane staff said they’re confident the cats taken in will quickly find new homes once available for adoption.

Copyright 2023 KING via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minnesota man heading to prison following traffic stop in central Nebraska
One person and several cattle dead after three-vehicle crash southeast of Anselmo
Dr. Steve Corsi
Nebraska lawmakers raise concerns about governor’s pick to lead state health department
An incident involving a language barrier leads to a misunderstanding with Lincoln County law...
Quest to buy chickens, leads to pistol drawn, Lincoln County search
Deputies from the Gage County Sheriff’s Office and an investigator/state deputy sheriff from...
Gage County veterinarian cited for 37 counts of livestock neglect

Latest News

Growing wildfires in parts of Washington state are forcing evacuations.
1 dead, 185 structures destroyed in eastern Washington wildfire
Central Nebraska motorcycle enthusiasts will need to travel farther to find a Harley-Davidson...
Grand Island Harley-Davidson dealer set to close
FILE - Effects of Hurricane Hilary were felt along beaches near San Jose del Cabo, Mexico.
Pacific coast battens down the hatches as Hurricane Hilary threatens ‘catastrophic’ flooding
Campin' with the Cornhuskers NReport sign for 1011NOW.
Huskers hold final scrimmage of preseason, HC Matt Rhule takes questions after practice #18
Bottles sit on a table after being emptied at the prescription drug collection event at...
Monthly prescription drug collection event moves to new location