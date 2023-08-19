Huskers hold final scrimmage of preseason, HC Matt Rhule takes questions after practice #18

Campin' with the Cornhuskers NReport sign for 1011NOW.
Campin' with the Cornhuskers NReport sign for 1011NOW.(KOLN-TV)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Huskers held practice #18 on Saturday, going full pads and having their final scrimmage of the preseason. Head Coach Matt Rhule will take questions from the media following practice. You can watch his full press conference in the video player above.

The football team will have Sunday and Monday off from practice before returning to the practice field on Tuesday of next week. The fall semester begins on Monday, so players will now have to balance classes as well as practice.

The Huskers have just 7 practices left before leaving for their season opener in Minneapolis on Wednesday, August 30th. The first game of the season is slated for Thursday, August 31st against Minnesota with a 7 PM kickoff. The game will be televised nationally on FOX.

More Husker Coverage
Isaac Gifford stepping up at safety position
Nebraska Athletics launches 100 year Memorial Stadium anniversary campaign
Reimer named to Lombardi Award Watch List
Fidone healthy and making an impact at Fall camp for Huskers
Fall Camp Practice 17, DC Tony White Interview

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minnesota man heading to prison following traffic stop in central Nebraska
One person and several cattle dead after three-vehicle crash southeast of Anselmo
Dr. Steve Corsi
Nebraska lawmakers raise concerns about governor’s pick to lead state health department
An incident involving a language barrier leads to a misunderstanding with Lincoln County law...
Quest to buy chickens, leads to pistol drawn, Lincoln County search
Deputies from the Gage County Sheriff’s Office and an investigator/state deputy sheriff from...
Gage County veterinarian cited for 37 counts of livestock neglect

Latest News

St. Pat's senior running back and defensive back is KNOP's Athlete of the Week.
Athlete of the Week - James Heirigs
Bulldogs hosting the Titans in their season opener.
North Platte fall in season opener
The Irish host the Bulldogs for their season opener.
St. Pats win big against Bridgeport
St. Pat's senior running back and defensive back is KNOP's Athlete of the Week.
Athlete of the Week - James Heirigs