Lincoln County Fairgrounds host augural Mule Deer Foundation Palooza

By Aron Geml
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 7:58 PM CDT
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Lincoln County Fairgrounds hosted the Sandhill Muleys Chapter inaugural Mule Deer Palooza on Friday.

The event included several items being auctioned by the Mule Deer Foundation including a small handful of firearms and a short film presentation to show the story of the group’s 35th anniversary, as well as future projects. Casey Nordine, the regional director for the Mule Deer Foundation, said that he is excited to be having their first event in North Platte and hopes many have the passion for wildlife, habitats or mule deer.

“A great opportunity, if you are not familiar with the Mule Deer Foundation but if you are passionate about deer, conservation or wildlife,” Nordine said. “It’s a good opportunity to come and see the film about our history and if you already know about MDF and if you are passionate about doing a habitat project in Nebraska, whether it’s in the North Platte area, it would a great opportunity to chat more about it.”

All of the proceeds from the raffle and silent auctions will go to the Mule Deer Foundation for future projects and events.

