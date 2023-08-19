Monthly prescription drug collection event moves to new location

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Community Connections monthly prescription drug collection event found a new home in August at Bomgaars in North Platte.

The monthly event used to be held in District 177, but with renovations happening at the mall, the organization moved permanently to it’s new collection location.

Community Connections collects medications needing to be disposed of from members of the community, those drugs are then incinerated by local law enforcement.

”Anything and everything, if you have unused prescriptions, even if it isn’t prescription, dispose of it properly,” said Meaghan Wade, Substance Abuse Prevention Coordinator for Community Connections, “please don’t throw it in the trash. They are collected and then counted for controlled and non-controlled, we have an officer who takes them and they incinerate all the medications.”

Community members can drop off any medications they need disposed from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every third Saturday of the month.

