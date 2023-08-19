North Platte fall in season opener

Titans spoil Bulldogs debut
Bulldogs host Titans in their season opener
By Marko Jerkovic
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Bulldogs hosted the Papillion-La Vista South Titans on Friday at Bauer Field.

The Bulldogs fell behind early in the first quarter 7-0, until a pair of rushing touchdowns from Caden Joneson and Tristen Beyer gave North Platte a 14-7 lead.

Later, when the game was tied at 14, Joneson scored another rushing touchdown on a quarterback sneak.

Despite the strong start to the game, the Bulldogs fell to the Titans, 41-35.

Next up for North Platte they visit Grand Island on Friday at 7 p.m.

St. Pat's senior running back and defensive back is KNOP's Athlete of the Week.
Athlete of the Week - James Heirigs
The Irish host the Bulldogs for their season opener.
St. Pats win big against Bridgeport
