St. Pats win big against Bridgeport

Irish look for another perfect regular season
The Irish host the Bulldogs for their season opener.
By Marko Jerkovic
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Irish are looking for another undefeated regular season as they hosted the Bridgeport Bulldogs on Friday night.

Bridgeport struck first, as quarterback Nikolas Weibert fooled the defense and scored on the ground.

It was all St. Pat’s from that point.

KNOP’s Athlete of the Week James Heirigs scored the first touchdown of the season for St. Pats.

Later in the first quarter, Jaxon Knisley helped the Irish take the lead with a rushing touchdown.

The Irish defeated the Bulldogs, 48-12.

Next up for St. Pats they visit Cambridge on Friday at 7 p.m.

