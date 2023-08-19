Vicious Cycle Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu hosts self-defense class

Jocelin Meesenburg demonstrates how to defend against a punching attacker at the Vicious Cycle...
Jocelin Meesenburg demonstrates how to defend against a punching attacker at the Vicious Cycle Brazilian Ju-Jitsu self defense class(KNOP/ Aron Geml)
By Aron Geml
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Vicious Cycle Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu in downtown North Platte hosted a self-defense class on Saturday.

The class was taught by a group from Denver, Colo. and dove into the art of self defense. The class taught men and women what to do in different situations and how to defend and fight.

The group was contacted by folks at the International Bazaar to perform at Sunday’s event and decided to give back and educate on how to defend yourself.

Jocelin Meesenburg, an instructor for the class, has been teaching self defense for a while and said it’s so important for people to defend themselves in life threating situations because they may never know when it’s coming.

“We are trying to teach people how to escape life-and-death situations,” Meesenburg said. “So this isn’t about protecting your wallet or car keys, this is about protecting your life. So anti-abduction, anti- rape, anti-murder so we are trying to teach people escape skills so they have some tools in their back pocket. Heaven forbid if they are ever in a situation when they feel like their life is threatened.”

Meesenburg and her group will be performing a demo on Sunday at the International Bazaar at the D and N Events Center.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minnesota man heading to prison following traffic stop in central Nebraska
One person and several cattle dead after three-vehicle crash southeast of Anselmo
Dr. Steve Corsi
Nebraska lawmakers raise concerns about governor’s pick to lead state health department
An incident involving a language barrier leads to a misunderstanding with Lincoln County law...
Quest to buy chickens, leads to pistol drawn, Lincoln County search
Deputies from the Gage County Sheriff’s Office and an investigator/state deputy sheriff from...
Gage County veterinarian cited for 37 counts of livestock neglect

Latest News

The 1929 Ford Tri-Motor at the North Platte Airport on August 17, 2023.
1929 Ford Tri-Motor aircraft visits North Platte
Campin' with the Cornhuskers NReport sign for 1011NOW.
Huskers hold final scrimmage of preseason, HC Matt Rhule takes questions after practice #18
Ford Tri-Motor offers rides at North Platte airport
1929 Ford Tri-Motor aircraft visits North Platte
Kellyanne Conway, a pollster and long-time adviser to former President Donald Trump, told a...
Kellyanne Conway, in Norfolk, preaches GOP unity at state party gathering