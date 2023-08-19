Vicious Cycle Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu hosts self-defense class

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Vicious Cycle Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu in downtown North Platte hosted a self-defense class on Saturday.

The class was taught by a group from Denver, Colo. and dove into the art of self defense. The class taught men and women what to do in different situations and how to defend and fight.

The group was contacted by folks at the International Bazaar to perform at Sunday’s event and decided to give back and educate on how to defend yourself.

Jocelin Meesenburg, an instructor for the class, has been teaching self defense for a while and said it’s so important for people to defend themselves in life threating situations because they may never know when it’s coming.

“We are trying to teach people how to escape life-and-death situations,” Meesenburg said. “So this isn’t about protecting your wallet or car keys, this is about protecting your life. So anti-abduction, anti- rape, anti-murder so we are trying to teach people escape skills so they have some tools in their back pocket. Heaven forbid if they are ever in a situation when they feel like their life is threatened.”

Meesenburg and her group will be performing a demo on Sunday at the International Bazaar at the D and N Events Center.

