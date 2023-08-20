Gothenburg hosts Livin Out Loud at Lake Hellen

Gothenburg is hosting the Livin Out Loud free two-day event at Lake Helen this weekend.
By Aron Geml
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOTHENBURG, Neb. (KNOP) - Gothenburg is hosting the Livin Out Loud free two-day event at Lake Helen this weekend. The event features popular Christian bands such as Cain, All The Noise and Ben Fuller.

Food trucks, merchandise and good spirits are all part of the long tradition to celebrate the fall. Tim Strauser, the Vice President of Livin Out Loud board, was overjoyed on how big the festival has gotten in over a decade.

“So we had a block stop downtown here in Gothenburg 12 years ago and the churches in town kind of got together and said we need to keep this going and we started brining in bands and its grown to what it is today,” Strauser said. “Its actually a two-day event now, we do a church service tomorrow morning and Katy Nichole is going to lead our worship and we will have a service with that so.”

The event picks back up Sunday at 10:45 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person and several cattle dead after three-vehicle crash southeast of Anselmo
Minnesota man heading to prison following traffic stop in central Nebraska
St. Pat's senior running back and defensive back is KNOP's Athlete of the Week.
Athlete of the Week - James Heirigs
Jonas Bare and Cynthia Hovesepian have been found after they went missing for nearly a week...
Missing hikers found after disappearing in Alaskan wilderness for nearly a week
Central Nebraska motorcycle enthusiasts will need to travel farther to find a Harley-Davidson...
Grand Island Harley-Davidson dealer set to close

Latest News

Vicious Cycle Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu in downtown North Platte hosted a self-defense class on...
Vicious Cycle Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu hosts self-defense class
Gothenburg is hosting the Livin Out Loud free two-day event at Lake Helen this weekend.
Gothenburg hosts Livin Out Loud at Lake Hellen
Saturday was Woofstock at Memorial Park in North Platte.
PAWS-itive Partners hosts Woofstock in Memorial Park
KNOP Hourly
Triple digits trigger Weather Alert Days for central Nebraska with excessive heat expected