Gothenburg hosts Livin Out Loud at Lake Hellen

GOTHENBURG, Neb. (KNOP) - Gothenburg is hosting the Livin Out Loud free two-day event at Lake Helen this weekend. The event features popular Christian bands such as Cain, All The Noise and Ben Fuller.

Food trucks, merchandise and good spirits are all part of the long tradition to celebrate the fall. Tim Strauser, the Vice President of Livin Out Loud board, was overjoyed on how big the festival has gotten in over a decade.

“So we had a block stop downtown here in Gothenburg 12 years ago and the churches in town kind of got together and said we need to keep this going and we started brining in bands and its grown to what it is today,” Strauser said. “Its actually a two-day event now, we do a church service tomorrow morning and Katy Nichole is going to lead our worship and we will have a service with that so.”

The event picks back up Sunday at 10:45 a.m.

