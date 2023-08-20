More than $380,000 worth of cocaine seized off bus from Mexico

CBP officers in Texas discovered nearly 50 pounds of cocaine on a commercial bus.
CBP officers in Texas discovered nearly 50 pounds of cocaine on a commercial bus.(US Customs and Border Protection via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROMA, Texas (CNN) - U.S. Customs Officers in Texas found nearly two dozen packages of cocaine on a commercial bus.

The agency says officers came across the drugs on August 12.

The bus entered the Roma International Bridge in Roma, Texas.

Officers conducted a canine and non-intrusive inspection and found 22 packages totaling to almost 50 pounds of cocaine.

CBP says that amount has a street value of more than $380,000.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person and several cattle dead after three-vehicle crash southeast of Anselmo
Minnesota man heading to prison following traffic stop in central Nebraska
St. Pat's senior running back and defensive back is KNOP's Athlete of the Week.
Athlete of the Week - James Heirigs
Jonas Bare and Cynthia Hovesepian have been found after they went missing for nearly a week...
Missing hikers found after disappearing in Alaskan wilderness for nearly a week
Central Nebraska motorcycle enthusiasts will need to travel farther to find a Harley-Davidson...
Grand Island Harley-Davidson dealer set to close

Latest News

Vicious Cycle Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu in downtown North Platte hosted a self-defense class on...
Vicious Cycle Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu hosts self-defense class
Gothenburg is hosting the Livin Out Loud free two-day event at Lake Helen this weekend.
Gothenburg hosts Livin Out Loud at Lake Hellen
Angel Manuel Soto, right, director of "Blue Beetle," hides behind a cut-out of the film's star...
‘Blue Beetle’ unseats ‘Barbie’ atop box office, ending four-week reign
Livin Out Loud Festival in Gothenburg
Gothenburg hosts Livin Out Loud at Lake Hellen
FILE - Effects of Hurricane Hilary were felt along beaches near San Jose del Cabo, Mexico.
Tropical Storm Hilary swirls northward packing deadly rainfall along Mexico’s Baja coast