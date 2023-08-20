PAWS-itive Partners hosts Woofstock in Memorial Park

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Saturday was Woofstock at Memorial Park in North Platte.

The event is centered around promoting dog health as well as creating a positive atmosphere for dogs and their humans to come and have a fun time.

Saturday was Woofstock at Memorial Park in North Platte. (Ian Mason/KNOP)

The event had competitions for dogs as well as treats for quadrupedal and bipedal attendees.

The event also offered discounted microchipping for pets.

Woofstock is held every year in August.

Saturday was Woofstock at Memorial Park in North Platte. (Ian Mason/KNOP)

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.