PAWS-itive Partners hosts Woofstock in Memorial Park
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Saturday was Woofstock at Memorial Park in North Platte.
The event is centered around promoting dog health as well as creating a positive atmosphere for dogs and their humans to come and have a fun time.
The event had competitions for dogs as well as treats for quadrupedal and bipedal attendees.
The event also offered discounted microchipping for pets.
Woofstock is held every year in August.
