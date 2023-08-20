PAWS-itive Partners hosts Woofstock in Memorial Park

News 2 at 6
By Ian Mason
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Saturday was Woofstock at Memorial Park in North Platte.

The event is centered around promoting dog health as well as creating a positive atmosphere for dogs and their humans to come and have a fun time.

Saturday was Woofstock at Memorial Park in North Platte.
Saturday was Woofstock at Memorial Park in North Platte.(Ian Mason/KNOP)

The event had competitions for dogs as well as treats for quadrupedal and bipedal attendees.

The event also offered discounted microchipping for pets.

Woofstock is held every year in August.

Saturday was Woofstock at Memorial Park in North Platte.
Saturday was Woofstock at Memorial Park in North Platte.(Ian Mason/KNOP)

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minnesota man heading to prison following traffic stop in central Nebraska
One person and several cattle dead after three-vehicle crash southeast of Anselmo
Dr. Steve Corsi
Nebraska lawmakers raise concerns about governor’s pick to lead state health department
An incident involving a language barrier leads to a misunderstanding with Lincoln County law...
Quest to buy chickens, leads to pistol drawn, Lincoln County search
Deputies from the Gage County Sheriff’s Office and an investigator/state deputy sheriff from...
Gage County veterinarian cited for 37 counts of livestock neglect

Latest News

KNOP Hourly
Triple digits trigger Weather Alert Days for central Nebraska with excessive heat expected
Governor Jim Pillen
Governor Pillen announces group to examine Nebraskan workforce issues
News 2 at 6
PAWS-itive Partners hosts Woofstock in Memorial Park
Jocelin Meesenburg demonstrates how to defend against a punching attacker at the Vicious Cycle...
Vicious Cycle Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu hosts self-defense class