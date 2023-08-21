Child dies after being left in hot car at Omaha daycare

6 News has learned more information about the vehicle a child was pulled from before they were rushed to the hospital in extreme heat.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have confirmed to 6 News a child has died after being found in a hot car at a midtown daycare.

Officers were called to Kidz of the Future Child Development Center in the area of 50th and Leavenworth Monday shortly after 3 p.m. OPD tells 6 News the 1-year-old child was taken with CPR in progress to Nebraska Medicine, where they died.

6 News has also confirmed the van involved is registered to the daycare owner. The investigation is ongoing.

--

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake City officers say Jaedyn Washington turned himself in without incident Tuesday afternoon.
Colorado man killed in Scottsbluff motorcycle crash
The 1929 Ford Tri-Motor at the North Platte Airport on August 17, 2023.
1929 Ford Tri-Motor aircraft visits North Platte
One person and several cattle dead after three-vehicle crash southeast of Anselmo
Livin Out Loud Festival in Gothenburg
Gothenburg hosts Livin Out Loud at Lake Hellen
Saturday was Woofstock at Memorial Park in North Platte.
PAWS-itive Partners hosts Woofstock in Memorial Park

Latest News

Paul Douglas Brooks, 64.
Man sentenced for sexually assaulting child in Furnas County human trafficking investigation
Milton Castanon Jr., 23, is facing sexual assault charges in Hall County.
Relative of Grand Island pastor pleads not guilty to sexual assault charges
Nebraska’s state constitutional officers will be getting a shake-up this year after a state...
Nebraska state treasurer tapped to head state retirement agency
KNOP Weather Story 8-21-2023
Weather Alert Day through Tuesday evening for Dangerous Heat