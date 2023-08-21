Decades-long best friends celebrate their 100th birthdays together

Alice and Ranna have been best friends since the 1940s. (SOURCE: KPHO)
By Tianna Morimoto and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUN CITY, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - The party of the century took place for two women who recently turned 100 in Arizona on Sunday.

Dozens of friends and family of Alice and Ranna flew to Sun City from around the country for the celebration.

Alice turned 100 on Sunday, while Ranna hits the milestone in January. The two have been best friends since the 1940s. They have seen a lot in their decades of friendship and have many memories together.

Although Alice may be 100 years old now, she said she doesn’t feel much different from when she was 99.

“There’s no change. I still sleep, I still eat, I eat a lot,” she said. “But the big change is I don’t run around or do very much.”

Copyright 2023 KPHO/KTVK via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake City officers say Jaedyn Washington turned himself in without incident Tuesday afternoon.
Colorado man killed in Scottsbluff motorcycle crash
The 1929 Ford Tri-Motor at the North Platte Airport on August 17, 2023.
1929 Ford Tri-Motor aircraft visits North Platte
One person and several cattle dead after three-vehicle crash southeast of Anselmo
Livin Out Loud Festival in Gothenburg
Gothenburg hosts Livin Out Loud at Lake Hellen
Saturday was Woofstock at Memorial Park in North Platte.
PAWS-itive Partners hosts Woofstock in Memorial Park

Latest News

A stack of the latest weekly edition of the Marion County Record sits in the back of the...
The initial online search spurring a raid on a Kansas paper was legal, a state agency says
A Massachusetts man died in New Hampshire while trying to save a woman and her son in river.
Man dies trying to save wife, son in river
The Husker Football Show with Matt Rhule will air on KNOP News 2 on Mondays at 6:30 p.m.
Husker Football Show to air Mondays on KNOP News 2
In this screen grab from lapel camera video provided by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office,...
Trial scheduled in 2024 for movie armorer in fatal shooting of cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin