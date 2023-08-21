Deputy assaulted at Chase County Fair, Bystanders intervene

(MGN)
By Tristen Winder
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IMPERIAL, Neb. (KNOP) - A sheriff’s deputy was assaulted by a man with an outstanding warrant during the Chase County Fair in Imperial on Saturday.

According to the Chase County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy attempted to arrest the man, but he pulled away and then assaulted the deputy. The deputy deployed his taser but it had no effect on the man.

The sheriff’s office said several bystanders saw the deputy on the ground trying to defend himself and jumped in to help get the suspect under control. During this time, the suspect bit one of the people helping the deputy.

Eventually more law enforcement officers arrived and were able to handcuff the suspect.

The man claimed he was injured during the incident and was taken to the hospital to get checked out. According to the sheriff’s office, the doctor reported the suspect had no injuries.

The man has been charged with felony assault of an officer, resisting arrest, and 3rd-degree assault of another individual. More charges are pending.

The Chase County Sheriff’s Office said they were thankful for the “Good Samaritans” who did not hesitate to help.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake City officers say Jaedyn Washington turned himself in without incident Tuesday afternoon.
Colorado man killed in Scottsbluff motorcycle crash
One person and several cattle dead after three-vehicle crash southeast of Anselmo
The 1929 Ford Tri-Motor at the North Platte Airport on August 17, 2023.
1929 Ford Tri-Motor aircraft visits North Platte
Livin Out Loud Festival in Gothenburg
Gothenburg hosts Livin Out Loud at Lake Hellen
Saturday was Woofstock at Memorial Park in North Platte.
PAWS-itive Partners hosts Woofstock in Memorial Park

Latest News

Boaters beware: Low water levels at Elwood Reservoir
Citizens Opposed to the Merger has decided to end its lawsuit against Central Nebraska Public...
Citizens opposed to central Nebraska powers districts merger end lawsuit
Human case of West Nile detected in central Nebraska
The extreme heat is on over the next few days
WEATHER ALERT DAY; Extreme Heat and humidity Monday into Wednesday