Five animals die in Grand Island fire; Apparent arson investigation underway

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office and Grand Island Police department are investigating a weekend fire that Grand Island Fire called suspicious in nature.

GIPD Captain Jim Duering said the fire department was called out to a trailer home fire in West Park Plaza on North Lane early Sunday morning. He said the homeowner had returned home, saw smoke and called 911.

Capt. Duering said the interior of the home was set on fire by an accelerant, adding that the source of the fire started in the same room where animal crates were located.

Four cats and one dog died in the fire and there was an estimated $50,000 in damage.

GIPD said they do have some persons of interest as well as video from a neighbor that they will review.

They are working with the fire marshal’s office as they are the lead in the apparent arson investigation.

