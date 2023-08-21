Five animals die in Grand Island fire; Apparent arson investigation underway

Four cats and one dog died in the fire and there was an estimated $50,000 in damage.
By KSNB Local4
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office and Grand Island Police department are investigating a weekend fire that Grand Island Fire called suspicious in nature.

GIPD Captain Jim Duering said the fire department was called out to a trailer home fire in West Park Plaza on North Lane early Sunday morning. He said the homeowner had returned home, saw smoke and called 911.

Capt. Duering said the interior of the home was set on fire by an accelerant, adding that the source of the fire started in the same room where animal crates were located.

Four cats and one dog died in the fire and there was an estimated $50,000 in damage.

GIPD said they do have some persons of interest as well as video from a neighbor that they will review.

They are working with the fire marshal’s office as they are the lead in the apparent arson investigation.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake City officers say Jaedyn Washington turned himself in without incident Tuesday afternoon.
Colorado man killed in Scottsbluff motorcycle crash
One person and several cattle dead after three-vehicle crash southeast of Anselmo
The 1929 Ford Tri-Motor at the North Platte Airport on August 17, 2023.
1929 Ford Tri-Motor aircraft visits North Platte
Livin Out Loud Festival in Gothenburg
Gothenburg hosts Livin Out Loud at Lake Hellen
Saturday was Woofstock at Memorial Park in North Platte.
PAWS-itive Partners hosts Woofstock in Memorial Park

Latest News

House sold in North Platte on August 21, 2023.
North Platte housing shortage causes market struggles
Volleyball court, net and ball, Sports volleyball arena
Wallace and Gothenburg are among area teams competing in Volleyball Classic at State Fair
The Panhandle Public Health District is reporting the state's first death from the West Nile...
First death from West Nile virus reported in Panhandle
North Platte Community College hosts orientation day for students returning to class.
NPCC Orientation Day