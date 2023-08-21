Human case of West Nile detected in central Nebraska

(NBC Nebraska)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Two Rivers Public Health Department announced a clinical case of the West Nile Virus (WNV) has been detected in a human.

No other information about the specific case was provided.

The Two Rivers district covers Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney, and Phelps Counties.

Laboratory testing for WNV is reported by hospitals or by locations collecting blood donations. About 1 in 5 people who are infected with WNV develop a fever with other symptoms such as headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash. Most people with febrile illness due to WNV recover completely, but fatigue and weakness can last for weeks or months. Serious symptoms occur in less than 1% of infected people.

WNV can be transmitted to humans through mosquito bites. To prevent mosquito bites, one should practice good mosquito control by removing standing water, using EPA-registered insect repellents, and by wearing long-sleeved pants and shirts. There is no WNV vaccine for humans.

