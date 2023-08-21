Husker Football Show to air Mondays on KNOP News 2

The Husker Football Show with Matt Rhule will air on KNOP News 2 on Mondays at 6:30 p.m.
The Husker Football Show with Matt Rhule will air on KNOP News 2 on Mondays at 6:30 p.m.(Nebraska Athletics)
LINCOLN, Neb. (KNOP) - KNOP News 2 is excited to be the new home for the Husker Football Show with Matt Rhule.

Beginning Sept. 4, the show will air Monday evenings at 6:30 p.m. on KNOP News 2.

“We have revised the show format and our team is excited about the new distribution plans for our TV show,” said Jason Rathe, General Manager for Playfly Sports. “The new primetime schedule will give our fans a consistent opportunity to hear Coach Rhule break down the previous game.”

The Husker Football Show will also air on KSNB Local4 in the Lincoln, Grand Island, Hastings and Kearney areas, on NBC Nebraska in Scottsbluff and KMTV in the Omaha area. The show will also appear on News Channel Nebraska throughout the week.

“We’re excited to partner with the Huskers to elevate the placement of The Husker Football Show with Matt Rhule,” said Shannon Booth, Vice President and General Manager of KNOP News 2. “We are laser-focused on prioritizing and providing good local content to our viewers, so we’re happy to present this highly popular program in the 6:30 time period.”

As a part of the Husker Football Show airing Mondays on KNOP, Wheel of Fortune will be moving to KNOP’s sister station KNPL (CBS) weekdays at 6:30 p.m., beginning Sept. 4. Entertainment Tonight will air Tuesday through Friday on KNOP at 6:30 p.m. The new lineup will continue to provide Wheel of Fortune (KNPL) and Entertainment Tonight (KNOP) to North Platte viewers, plus the Husker Coaches Show for the first time on KNOP.

In addition to the changes in the Nebraska football television show, Playfly Sports, Nebraska’s new multimedia rights partner, has also adjusted the radio schedule for the Nebraska Football Coaches Radio Show. The weekly program will air Tuesday evenings at 6 p.m. airing on most Husker Radio network affiliates including KLIN (1400) in Lincoln, KXSP-AM (590) in Omaha and KRVN (880 AM) in Lexington.

To read more about the tv and radio schedule, read the full press release here.

