Lana Del Rey announces fall tour dates

Lana Del Rey will be making 10 stops playing amphitheaters in September and October.
Lana Del Rey will be making 10 stops playing amphitheaters in September and October.(Lana Del Rey)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Singer Lana Del Rey announced a limited run of fall tour dates Monday morning.

She’ll be making 10 stops playing amphitheaters in September and October.

Check out the tour dates below.

  • Sept. 14 – Franklin, Tennessee, at FirstBank Amphitheater
  • Sept. 17 – Austin, Texas, at Germania Insurance Amphitheater
  • Sept. 19 – Dallas at Dos Equis Pavilion
  • Sept. 21 – Huntsville, Alabama, at Orion Amphitheater
  • Sept. 23 – West Palm Beach, Florida, at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
  • Sept. 25 – Tampa, Florida, at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
  • Sept. 27 – Brandon, Mississippi, at Brandon Amphitheater
  • Sept. 29 – Charlotte, North Carolina, at PNC Music Pavilion
  • Oct. 3 – Pittsburgh at The Pavilion at Star Lake
  • Oct. 5 – Charleston, West Virginia, at Charleston Coliseum

A general on-sale for tickets will start this Friday at 10 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster.

Del Ray is currently on tour supporting her ninth studio album, “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.,” which came out in March. She has also recently performed at several music festivals.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake City officers say Jaedyn Washington turned himself in without incident Tuesday afternoon.
Colorado man killed in Scottsbluff motorcycle crash
One person and several cattle dead after three-vehicle crash southeast of Anselmo
The 1929 Ford Tri-Motor at the North Platte Airport on August 17, 2023.
1929 Ford Tri-Motor aircraft visits North Platte
Livin Out Loud Festival in Gothenburg
Gothenburg hosts Livin Out Loud at Lake Hellen
Saturday was Woofstock at Memorial Park in North Platte.
PAWS-itive Partners hosts Woofstock in Memorial Park

Latest News

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden board Air Force One at Reno-Tahoe International...
Biden heads to Maui for an emotional day of meeting wildfire survivors and emergency workers
North Platte Community College hosts orientation day for students returning to class.
NPCC Orientation Day
FILE - A report on women serving in the U.S. Army Special Operations found a challenging...
Female soldiers in Army special operations face rampant sexism and harassment, military report says
FILE - The Georgia law, Senate Bill 140, allows doctors to prescribe puberty-blocking...
Judge blocks Georgia ban on hormone replacement therapy for transgender minors
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends a meeting of the North Atlantic Council with...
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau slams Facebook for blocking Canada wildfire news