Republican governors visit southern U.S. border in Texas

EAGLE PASS, Texas (WOWT) - The governors of Nebraska and Iowa joined other Republican governors Monday for a news conference in Texas to share their concerns about border security.

The governors have sent National Guard soldiers and other personnel supporting efforts to secure the U.S. border with Mexico.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, and Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt participated in a security briefing headed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in Eagle Pass on Monday morning. The governors also took an aerial tour to view the border — including the buoys put in place by the state of Texas that form a floating barrier on the Rio Grande that resulted in a lawsuit by the Justice Department.

“Let me be clear: We are fully authorized by the Constitution of the United States of America to do exactly what we are doing and that is to secure the border,” Abbott said.

Gov. Reynolds emphasized that Texas is taking the brunt of the issues at the border, calling it “Ground Zero for over two years” because of Biden administration border policies that are “an assault on our democracy” by reversing “policies that protect the sovereignty of this country and the citizens and ultimately have made every state a border state.”

According to the Texas Comptroller website, U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized 107 pounds of fentanyl in 2019 and 692 pounds in 2022. DEA Omaha reported that in all of 2022, it had seized nearly 4.7 million lethal doses of fentanyl in a five-state area.

“Let me tell you, Iowa is located at the intersection of two major interstates and it is a pathway for the Mexican cartel and for human traffickers to take to go from Mexico to the Midwest,” she said.

Gov. Reynolds deployed 109 Iowa National Guard soldiers who are set to return Sept. 1 — a day after a number of Iowa State Patrol troopers makes their way to the border until Oct. 2. Reynolds also previously sent 30 Iowa public safety personnel to assist in border security back in May.

“...Every state is a border state, and Iowa’s unique location at the intersection of two major interstates makes it a target for human traffickers and drug cartels,” Reynolds said in an Aug. 2 news release.

Gov. Pillen is traveling with Nebraska National Guard Adjutant General Craig Strong to visit the 61 soldiers from the state who were deployed Aug. 2. They are expected to return home in early September.

“This mission is critical to the security of Nebraskans as well as all Americans,” Pillen said. “I am looking forward to visiting with our soldiers and observing their operations personally and sharing the state’s appreciation for their service as part of Operation Lone Star.”

The deployments are assisting agencies working to secure the southern U.S. border amidst what Gov. Abbott has declared a “security disaster.”

Nebraska’s participation in border security comes through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, or EMAC, which allows states to provide resources and assistance to other states in times of emergency.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will also visit with Iowa’s National Guard soldiers and public safety personnel.

Watch Monday’s news conference

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.