Man sentenced for sexually assaulting child in Furnas County human trafficking investigation

LINCOLN, Neb. (KNOP) - A man was sentenced to 25 to 35 years after being convicted of sexually assaulting a child following a four-day trial in June.

On Monday, a judge sentenced 64-year-old Paul Brooks, aka Doug Brooks, in Furnas County District Court. He will be required to serve a minimum of 15 years.

Brooks’ case represents the final sentencing related to the 2019 human trafficking case in Furnas County.

The case began as a human trafficking investigation where a 15-year-old victim was sexually assaulted by numerous men over a six-month period.

In total, 18 men, including Brooks, were arrested for crimes related to this case. Of those arrested, William “Billy” Quinn received the longest sentence in December of 2021 with 176.5 years to a maximum of 304 years in prison for his role in trafficking the victim.

“Today marks the final chapter in a tragic story of the exploitation and trafficking of a young victim in rural Nebraska. We honor the victim for having the courage and strength to confront her abusers and hold them accountable for their actions. We thank the law enforcement officers who worked hundreds of hours while bringing these men to justice. Finally, we ask all Nebraskans to learn the signs of human trafficking and join us in ending this predatory conduct,” stated Attorney General Hilgers.

Corey O’Brien, Sandy Allen, Anna Brewer, Tina Oliver, and Ed Sexton from the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office assisted in the investigation, arrest, and prosecution of this case.

Morgan Farquhar, former Furnas County Attorney, also assisted in this case.

The investigation of the case involved the Furnas County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol, Norfolk Police, Kearney Police, Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska Parole, Nebraska Probation, FBI Omaha, and the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office.

If you suspect someone in our state is a victim, report human trafficking to the Nebraska Human Trafficking Hotline 1-833-PLS-LOOK (1-833-757-5665

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.