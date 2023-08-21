North Platte Community Playhouse now shows movies in Spanish on Sunday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Community Playhouse has started showing movies in Spanish on Sunday as a way to allow more people to be able to have a fun night at the movies.

Organizer Adi Dobbins said she knows a lot of people in North Platte who don’t speak English but still want the experience of going to the movies.

“They are wanting to see a movie and come to the theater and understand what the movie is talking about,” Dobbins said. “I think it’s important to understand that the community of North Platte is growing and becoming more diverse, and I invite anybody, even if they don’t speak Spanish, just to come learn about the different families that come here, hang out with us before the showings, and be more welcoming.”

The Community Playhouse shows one movie in Spanish each Sunday.

