North Platte Community Playhouse now shows movies in Spanish on Sunday

News 2 at Ten Sunday
By Ian Mason
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 12:03 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Community Playhouse has started showing movies in Spanish on Sunday as a way to allow more people to be able to have a fun night at the movies.

Organizer Adi Dobbins said she knows a lot of people in North Platte who don’t speak English but still want the experience of going to the movies.

“They are wanting to see a movie and come to the theater and understand what the movie is talking about,” Dobbins said. “I think it’s important to understand that the community of North Platte is growing and becoming more diverse, and I invite anybody, even if they don’t speak Spanish, just to come learn about the different families that come here, hang out with us before the showings, and be more welcoming.”

The Community Playhouse shows one movie in Spanish each Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person and several cattle dead after three-vehicle crash southeast of Anselmo
Lake City officers say Jaedyn Washington turned himself in without incident Tuesday afternoon.
Colorado man killed in Scottsbluff motorcycle crash
Minnesota man heading to prison following traffic stop in central Nebraska
Jonas Bare and Cynthia Hovesepian have been found after they went missing for nearly a week...
Missing hikers found after disappearing in Alaskan wilderness for nearly a week
St. Pat's senior running back and defensive back is KNOP's Athlete of the Week.
Athlete of the Week - James Heirigs

Latest News

KNOP Hourly
Triple digits trigger Weather Alert Days for central Nebraska with excessive heat expected
Lake City officers say Jaedyn Washington turned himself in without incident Tuesday afternoon.
Colorado man killed in Scottsbluff motorcycle crash
Vicious Cycle Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu in downtown North Platte hosted a self-defense class on...
Vicious Cycle Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu hosts self-defense class
Gothenburg is hosting the Livin Out Loud free two-day event at Lake Helen this weekend.
Gothenburg hosts Livin Out Loud at Lake Hellen