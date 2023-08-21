North Platte housing shortage causes market struggles

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The housing market in the U.S. continues to suffer and North Platte is no exception.

North Platte currently has a severe housing shortage. For a community of its size, North Platte should have between 125 and 150 active listings, but last year that number fell to as low as 20 homes on market.

“It’s only going to get worse in the next few years, as more people move to the community for all of these jobs that are going to be created,” said Nelson Jett, realtor at Great Plains Realty in North Platte.

The average home price in North Platte is currently $200,000, while the median household income is just over $50,000 and the per capita income in just over $28,000.

Jett, who is also the president for the Lincoln County Board of Realtors, said there are a few key culprits in the issue.

“The number one thing is construction costs, and the number two thing is getting some of those bigger developers to come in that can built 50 to 100 homes at a time,” Jett said.

That can be difficult, because large developers need profit incentives to begin building, which the City has been reluctant to provide in the past.

“We do have several new approved housing developments which will be started soon and are coming,” Jett said.

However, building traditional single-family housing isn’t the only avenue to solving the shortage.

Building multi-family dwellings, such as townhouses, apartments or condos can be more cost effective and efficient.

“A lot of people don’t want that yard or want smaller living situations, it is coming to this community, but it will be down the road,” Jett said.

The main issue is that available housing units must keep up with population growth.

“We have had people moving here from out of state, other towns, we have several developments coming in, there’s a lot that going to be happening here in North Platte,” Jett said.

Housing affordable and availability continue to be massive issues in North Platte and Lincoln County.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.