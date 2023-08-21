NPCC Knights Volleyball come up short on the final day of tourney

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Community College volleyball team lost a second doubleheader at the MCC Tourney in McCook Saturday. Barton Community College and Otero College both swept the Knights in three sets.

North Platte took on Barton first. Vanessa Wood and Jaelyn Dicke each put down eight kills in that match. Elsie Ottun went for 10 digs. Avah Steggall and Aubrey Grant contributed 11 and nine assists, respectively, and Emily Johnson made five blocks.

The set scores were 22-25, 15-25 and 20-25.

The Otero match resulted in final scores of 20-25, 21-25 and 21-25.

Wood had eight kills against the Rattlers. Dicke came through with seven kills and 10 digs. EmiLee Walnofer also finished with 10 digs while Shamia Grandison and Samantha Riggles each tallied three blocks.

“We are keeping sets close and just have to work toward that next step of finishing them,” said NPCC volleyball head coach Alexa McCall. “We are looking for the right combination of players to get us there and have to take advantage of every time we step on the floor. We have some tough games coming up this week and will continue to work on these things and grow.”

NPCC is now 0-4 on the season.

The Knights will be home for their next game. They will face off with Northeastern Junior College at 7 p.m. in the McDonald-Belton Gymnasium.

