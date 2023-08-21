Relative of Grand Island pastor pleads not guilty to sexual assault charges

Milton Castanon Jr., 23, is facing sexual assault charges in Hall County.
Milton Castanon Jr., 23, is facing sexual assault charges in Hall County.(Hall County Department of Corrections)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man has entered a not guilty plea for sexual assault charges from reported incidents from 2018 at a church.

According to officials, 23-year-old Milton Castanon Jr. was charged with two counts of first-degree sexual assault and two counts of third-degree sexual assault in Hall County District Court. He waived a preliminary hearing in county court earlier this month, bounding the case over.

Grand Island Police said in the affidavit that they responded to reports of sexual assault for two victims. The victims told police they were assaulted when they were seven or eight, and it took place at a Grand Island church where the suspect is a relative of the pastor.

He arraignment was set for Sept. 5. No future court dates have been listed.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake City officers say Jaedyn Washington turned himself in without incident Tuesday afternoon.
Colorado man killed in Scottsbluff motorcycle crash
The 1929 Ford Tri-Motor at the North Platte Airport on August 17, 2023.
1929 Ford Tri-Motor aircraft visits North Platte
One person and several cattle dead after three-vehicle crash southeast of Anselmo
Livin Out Loud Festival in Gothenburg
Gothenburg hosts Livin Out Loud at Lake Hellen
Saturday was Woofstock at Memorial Park in North Platte.
PAWS-itive Partners hosts Woofstock in Memorial Park

Latest News

6 News has learned more information about the vehicle a child was pulled from before they were...
Child dies after being left in hot car at Omaha daycare
Paul Douglas Brooks, 64.
Man sentenced for sexually assaulting child in Furnas County human trafficking investigation
Nebraska’s state constitutional officers will be getting a shake-up this year after a state...
Nebraska state treasurer tapped to head state retirement agency
KNOP Weather Story 8-21-2023
Weather Alert Day through Tuesday evening for Dangerous Heat