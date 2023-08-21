Sun Theatre in Gothenburg hosts free movie night ran by volunteers

The Sun Theatre in Gothenburg hosted a free movie on Saturday thanks to Pluto TV.
By Aron Geml
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The theatre showed the box office hit Barbie and people were lined up and down the block to get their hands on the free popcorn and swag that Pluto Tv provided for free for sponsoring the event.

The event was also made possible by volunteers. Darla Schlake and her family are just one of the many people that donate their time to help put nights like these on for the people of Gothenburg and its surrounding areas.

“Every week they put in whose volunteering, who is taking care of their shift but it can be anyone from a bank to teachers to a pto group something like that. Rotary, they have done rotary before some girlscouts have done it so anyone that volunteers the instructions are pretty simple and show you what to do and they make it easy for you,” Schlake said.

The Sun Theatre also puts on local play productions in addition to showing movies Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

