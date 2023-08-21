Wallace and Gothenburg are among area teams competing in Volleyball Classic at State Fair

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Wallace, Gothenburg and Broken Bow are among the Greater Nebraska Teams competing at this year’s Volleyball Classic at the Nebraska State Fair.

The eighth and final Bill Marshall Volleyball Classic will be on Saturday, Aug. 26, during the opening weekend of the Nebraska State Fair. Nineteen high schools from around the state are expected to play, including local teams Grand Island Central Catholic and Northwest High School. Games will take place in the Heartland Events Center.

The Bill Marshall Volleyball Classic attracts fans from every corner of the state to see their teams in action. Nearly 450 athletes will participate this year.

“My late husband would be thrilled that the event has grown and continued to attract people to the Nebraska State Fair,” Sharon Marshall said. “He loved the Nebraska State Fair, volleyball, and seeing youth participate in sports. He would be so pleased that the Bill Marshall Volleyball Classic has continued to be a part of the fair.”

Bill Marshall was a Nebraska State Fair board member, businessman, and community steward.

Volleyball teams competing include:

• Aurora High School

• Broken Bow High School

• Burwell High School

• David City Aquinas High School

• Grand Island Central Catholic High School

• Gothenburg High School

• Hastings St. Cecilia High School

• Hastings High School

• Kearney Catholic High School

• Lincoln Lutheran High School

• Milford High School

• Malcolm High School

• Northwest High School

• Ord High School

• Pawnee City High School

• Pleasanton High School

• Thayer Central High School

• Wallace High School

• Wilcox Hildreth High School

The event was created in memory of Bill Marshall, founder of Five Points Bank. Spectators will need to pay admission to enter the Nebraska State Fair, but there is no admission fee to enter the Heartland Events Center for the volleyball classic.

This will be the final year for this Nebraska State Fair signature event, according to a press release issued Monday.

