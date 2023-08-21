WEATHER ALERT DAY; Extreme Heat and humidity Monday into Wednesday

In our weather lesson today, we talked about the different instruments to measure the weather values!!
By Andre Brooks
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Looks like the dog days of summer have made it residence here across the region, with extreme heat and mainly sunny conditions Monday into Wednesday.

A full-blown ridge of high pressure is going to unleash the heat across the region. The reason why is because with a southerly flow from the Gulf Of Mexico will pump in the humidity and it will make it feel like it’s hotter than it actually is. Highs will be in the 100s, with heat indices in the 100s to 110s, and lows in the 60s and 70s, with muggy conditions still around. In addition to the heat, there will be little relief in the form of rain during this period, with mainly sunny skies, providing little to no relief. People are urged to take plenty of breaks when doing anything outdoors, staying hydrated and cool, and that includes wearing light clothing and staying the air conditioner and checking on the neighbors, especially the immunocompromised and the elderly.

The extreme heat is on over the next few days
The extreme heat is on over the next few days(Andre Brooks)

Relief is on the way Thursday into the weekend, with a strong cold front pushing through the area. This will allow for temperatures to drop from the mid 80s to low 100s Thursday, into the 70s and 80s Friday into the rest of the weekend. Severe weather is not anticipated at this time, so tune into the latest information if anything changes.

