Battle still ongoing for Nebraska back-up QB position

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Nebraska is just 10 days away from the start of the 2023 season, and while the team knows who will be taking the starters snaps, the battle for number two on the depth chart is still ongoing.

Heinrich Haarberg and Chubba Purdy are still battling for the position to take snaps if starter Jeff Sims were to go down with an injury, and Head Coach Matt Rhule says that we may see a mix of the two if needed.

Rhule says that if the team were in a running position Haarberg would likely see the snaps, but if the team were trailing and needed to throw, Purdy would be the choice. Rhule added that the two are good friends and while they are competing on the depth chart, it is a friendly competition.

Nebraska takes the field on Thursday, August 31st in Minneapolis for their season opener against Minnesota.

