Brady ready for second 6-man football season

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Brady program will be in its second season as a 6-man football team in 2023.

Last year, Brady went 4-4 in the regular season, before losing to Potter-Dix in the opening round of the playoffs.

Head coach Andy Sullivan is in his 13th year with the program, his message to his players is simple.

“Try to work hard, we’re a young team, we only have one full time returning starter from last season, so we’re young and inexperienced, but the kids have worked hard,” Sullivan said.

The recent change from 8-man to 6-man was due to a lack of players and has completely altered how the Eagles have to play.

“It’s more like backyard football, a little more freedom, a lot more space, we’ve got to be better tacklers in space, we have understand that no play is ever over, Sullivan said. “In 8-man the quarterback can run, but in 6-man the quarterback or whoever takes the snap, can’t run, that’s probably the biggest one for us, because our 8-man offense was very quarterback driven.”

Brady open their season on Friday on the road against Sumner-Eddyville-Miller at 3 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.