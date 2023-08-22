Enrollment strong at North Platte Catholic Schools

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Enrollment at North Platte Catholic Schools is strong for the 2023-2024 school year.

Superintendent Kevin Dodson said a total of 37 new families have joined the North Platte Catholic School Community for the first time and 18 are in the kindergarten class alone.

Dodson attributes some of the increase in enrollment to the growth in the North Platte Region, as well as a recent increase in school-choice conversations throughout Nebraska.

“I think there is a number of different things that have maybe brought to attention that this (North Platte Catholic Schools) is another choice for students,” Dodson said. “We’re doing a lot of things here at the Catholic School System that I think are attractive to families. It’s important for us to move forward and maintain that Catholic Identity, I think people appreciate that and I think they appreciate the fact that there are other options in the area.”

