Enrollment strong at North Platte Catholic Schools

High School Students at St. Patrick's High School walk the hallway between classes.
High School Students at St. Patrick's High School walk the hallway between classes.(KNOP)
By Tristen Winder
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Enrollment at North Platte Catholic Schools is strong for the 2023-2024 school year.

Superintendent Kevin Dodson said a total of 37 new families have joined the North Platte Catholic School Community for the first time and 18 are in the kindergarten class alone.

Dodson attributes some of the increase in enrollment to the growth in the North Platte Region, as well as a recent increase in school-choice conversations throughout Nebraska.

“I think there is a number of different things that have maybe brought to attention that this (North Platte Catholic Schools) is another choice for students,” Dodson said. “We’re doing a lot of things here at the Catholic School System that I think are attractive to families. It’s important for us to move forward and maintain that Catholic Identity, I think people appreciate that and I think they appreciate the fact that there are other options in the area.”

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ra'Miyah Worthington (Couresty of Sina Johnson)
‘How did you forget my baby?’ Parents talk about death of infant left in hot car at Omaha daycare
The 1929 Ford Tri-Motor at the North Platte Airport on August 17, 2023.
1929 Ford Tri-Motor aircraft visits North Platte
The Husker Football Show with Matt Rhule will air on KNOP News 2 on Mondays at 6:30 p.m.
Husker Football Show to air Mondays on KNOP News 2
The Panhandle Public Health District is reporting the state's first death from the West Nile...
First death from West Nile virus reported in Panhandle
Human case of West Nile detected in central Nebraska

Latest News

Ra'Miyah Worthington (Couresty of Sina Johnson)
NEW DETAILS: Nebraska DHHS shuts down Omaha daycare after infant’s death; van driver arrested
Construction of a Google data center along I-80 in northeast Lincoln.
Google announces plans to develop data center in Lincoln, its third in Nebraska
University of Nebraska President Ted Carter, at right, leads an NU Board of Regents meeting on...
University of Nebraska’s Ted Carter is named the next president at Ohio State
In this edition of #Newsmakers, UNL Extensions were here to talk about their Water and Crops...
UNL Extension Water and Crops Day 2023